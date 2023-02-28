Minister accuses wounded Imran of ‘dodging courts with lame excuses’

ISLAMABAD: The minister for information and broadcasting Tuesday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is recovering after being shot during a rally last year, for “avoiding” court appearances in the Toshakhana case by citing “lame excuses.”

The former prime minister, who is residing in Lahore since November, left for Islamabad in the morning and is expected to appear before multiple courts today. The cases include a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and two cases in local courts.

But according to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khan has been evading the court despite continued demands for his appearance. She further added the “foreign agent” was seeking bail in the case but refused to show up in court when charges were to be framed against him.

Aurangzeb emphasised that if Khan failed to appear in court, he should be arrested. The minister said: “If [deposed prime minister] Nawaz Sharif could appear in court with his daughter on a daily basis, why can’t Imran Khan appear with Bushra and Farah Gogi?”

She pointed out that Khan’s wife and her friend, Farah Khan, left him alone to face the courts during his difficult time.

Aurangzeb accused Khan of selling gifts from the Cabinet Division department and questioned why he sold the watch with an image of the Holy Kaaba. She also asked why Bushra Bibi sold Toshakhana’s diamond necklaces and why foreign agents used charity money in politics.

Additionally, the minister also accused him of investing charity money meant for Shaukat Khanum Hospital in a housing society.

Furthermore, Aurangzeb questioned why Khan took millions of dollars from the Wootton cricket club and why that money was invested in politics. She demanded that Khan should explain why foreign funding was used against the country.

The minister also called for his arrest if he continued to evade the court. She also questioned the legitimacy of Khan’s actions related to the Toshakhana case, Shaukat Khanum Hospital charity money, and foreign funding used against the country.