Sharif launches ‘School on Wheels’ to boost child literacy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday the launch of the “School on Wheels” project, which aims to provide maximum educational facilities to children.

The project will use eight mobile schools to increase the literacy rate in the country, particularly in rural areas.

The buses have been equipped with computers, desks, whiteboards, and LCDs to provide an effective teaching and learning environment.

Sharif expressed satisfaction that the project would help mainstream children in rural areas who faced a lack of modern educational facilities.

The prime minister also launched the countrywide Spring plantation campaign and urged the public to participate to save future generations.