Sharif launches ‘School on Wheels’ to boost child literacy

By Staff Report
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin's government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday the launch of the “School on Wheels” project, which aims to provide maximum educational facilities to children.

The project will use eight mobile schools to increase the literacy rate in the country, particularly in rural areas.

The buses have been equipped with computers, desks, whiteboards, and LCDs to provide an effective teaching and learning environment.

Sharif expressed satisfaction that the project would help mainstream children in rural areas who faced a lack of modern educational facilities.

The prime minister also launched the countrywide Spring plantation campaign and urged the public to participate to save future generations.

