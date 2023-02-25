Opinion

A frustrating project

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
There is only one main road in the whole of Peshawar that links one part of the city with the other. This is exactly where the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to ‘redefine civilisation’ with its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan which has been touted as ground-breaking, award-winning solution to the issue of traffic congestion.
Peshawar is truly a city of flowers fit for flowering minds. By taking away two lanes for the overpriced, overhyped bus service that barely serves anyone, the project does not make much sense as the local buses and vans continue to ply on the route. This was promised to be ‘eradicated’, but, as is often the case in Pakistan, promises are made to be forgotten. The idea before constructing the BRT track was to provide better transport facility to the public and to reduce traffic congestion on roads. However, the road remains permanently congested during rush hours, thanks to the BRT. Now the administration has decided to add some greenery to improve the air quality by making deep flower beds. While this may improve air quality and beauty of the city, this will at the same time make the road smaller for vehicular traffic. All those individuals who support the BRT, flower beds and all the initiatives that are aimed at beautifying the city should be awarded for their wonderful ‘efforts’ to make roads smaller and for creating additional layers of mental and physical agony for the commuters who use transport other than the BRT.
SAMAN HAMID
PESHAWAR

Chinese loan

