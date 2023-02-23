Security forces recover remaining family members of Khan Marri

QUETTA: In an operation carried out by the Levies Force personnel in the Nana Sahib area of Dukki district in Balochistan, the rest of the family members of Khan Muhammad Marri were recovered.

According to Levies sources, a son of Khan Muhammad Marri was found in Dukki while two sons were recovered from the Dera Bugti-Barkhan border area in another operation. Two daughters were also recovered, one from Barkhan and the other from Dera Bugti.

Previously, Levies sources had stated that three other family members of Khan Muhammad Marri — Giran Naz and her son and daughter — were recovered from the Dukki-Barkhan border area. All six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri are currently in the safe custody of the government.

The police had discovered the dead bodies of two sons of Khan Muhammad Marri and another woman from a well in the Barkhan area. The Marri tribes had started a protest sit-in after placing corpses in front of the Chief Minister’s House, which was ongoing.

On Wednesday night, the police had arrested Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. According to a senior police officer, “Sardar Khetran is formally detained in this case,” after the Balochistan government had formed a special investigation team to probe the incident.

Levies force had discovered three mutilated bodies from a well in the Haji Kot area of the Barkhan district on Monday night. The victims belonged to the family of local tribesman Khan Muhammad Marri, who had accused Communications and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of the murders.

Initially, it was reported that the deceased were Giran Naz, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, in his 20s, and Abdul Qadir, in his teens. However, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased woman was not Giran Naz, rather a teenage girl.

Late on Wednesday, Levies sources had said that Giran Naz and her two children – a son and a daughter – were recovered in a raid. They added that the raid was conducted in the hilly area near the Dukki-Barkhan border by the Levies Force Sibi Range.

A Balochistan Police spokesperson has confirmed that the case has been transferred from Barkhan to the Crimes Branch Quetta for investigation. Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Salman Chaudhry would lead the special investigation team, and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Quetta, the DIG Special Branch, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) would be members of the team.

The government officials have said that Giran Naz and her children will be presented before the media, and details of all operations conducted in this regard will be divulged.