NATIONAL

Imran Khan ordered to appear before banking court on Feb 28

By Staff Report
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Pakistans ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said hes confident of returning to power this year, and would back a continued role for the International Monetary Fund to prop up the economy and stave off a growing risk of a debt default. Photographer: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high court (IHC) has ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before court on February 28 in prohibited funding case.

As per details, the banking court heard the plea of Imran Khan to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI counsel told the court that Imran Khan couldn’t come to his Islamabad residence after Wazirabad attack incident. The prosecution’s case is why his health is not getting better but the medical reports have been submitted to the court, the counsel said.

They further said that the medical reports were presented before Lahore high court (LHC) and they were satisfied with the reports.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahingiri asked when will the PTI chief appear before the court. At this, the PTI counsel said that he will appear before March 3.

The two member bench of IHC issued the orders and rejected PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.

Previous article
China inspired Green Energy policy to boost clean energy in Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani officials in Kabul for crucial talks on combatting militancy

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: A high-level delegation, headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to meet officials of the Taliban government for...

Court serves notice on Sindh government in appeal against Naqeebullah verdict

Spainish police detain father of two sisters slain in Pakistan

One militant killed, five arrested in Peshawar CTD offensive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.