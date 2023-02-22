Imran Khan ordered to appear before banking court on Feb 28

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high court (IHC) has ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before court on February 28 in prohibited funding case.

As per details, the banking court heard the plea of Imran Khan to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI counsel told the court that Imran Khan couldn’t come to his Islamabad residence after Wazirabad attack incident. The prosecution’s case is why his health is not getting better but the medical reports have been submitted to the court, the counsel said.

They further said that the medical reports were presented before Lahore high court (LHC) and they were satisfied with the reports.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahingiri asked when will the PTI chief appear before the court. At this, the PTI counsel said that he will appear before March 3.

The two member bench of IHC issued the orders and rejected PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.