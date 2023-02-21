NATIONAL

PIA announces discount for students traveling to China

By Staff Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will give a 27 percent discount to students traveling to China to pursue academic degrees, an official with the flag carrier has said.

The PIA first announced 22 percent fare reductions for students in December last year to facilitate students flying to China.

According to a customer care official at the PIA’s official helpline, the price of a regular ticket from Islamabad to Beijing is Rs272,000, and the students can avail discount on it.

The official said that the PIA currently flies to two destinations in China, including Beijing Capital International Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

In conversation with Xinhua, students from Pakistan who will be flying to China in the coming days termed the PIA’s discount a great help for them as the airlines’ fares skyrocketed due to the devaluation of the currency.

ECP to consult government, legal experts on election declaration by Alvi
