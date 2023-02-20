NATIONAL

Adamant judge orders Imran to appear in person for bail extension

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan arrives to appear at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on September 01, 2022. A large number of people and journalists were present at the court when Khan arrived amid tight security measures taken by the Islamabad police. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Imran Khan has been given a final opportunity to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in person by 5:00 pm, according to the judge who is hearing the former prime minister’s petition for protective bail in a case related to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued these orders after Khan failed to comply with the court’s previous order to appear by 2:00 pm on the same day.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad had recently denied the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s request for an extension in his interim bail, citing non-appearance, in relation to the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been recovering from an assassination attempt that took place in Wazirabad, where his caravan was travelling towards Islamabad.

Justice Sheikh had previously cautioned about the possibility of Khan being held in contempt, noting disparities between the signatures on the attached affidavit and the power of attorney submitted by him.

In preparation for the hearing, the court advised Punjab police chief Usman Anwar to confer with Khan’s legal team to determine appropriate security measures.

To this end, a significant police presence was deployed at the main gate of the court, and his legal team arrived at the court to review the arrangements.

Outside the residence of the former prime minister in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, PTI supporters have begun to gather.

More details to follow

