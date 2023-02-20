Skills development and tourism agencies sign MoU to boost Punjab industry

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth (PTEGP) have signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to upgrade the skillsets of workers in Punjab’s tourism industry.

The partnership aims to train 10,000 individuals in the hospitality sector by activating three main elements — increasing private sector participation, improving infrastructure services, and enhancing the skillsets of tourism sector workers.

To achieve this, PSDF will identify professional areas and mobilize training service providers to implement skills training, while PTEGP will finance the training and raise awareness of the project’s goals.

A project management unit (PMU) will be formed to monitor the training’s outcomes. PSDF COO, Ali Akbar Bosan, stated that the training and knowledge required for the industry will be shaped by PSDF to enable competent workers to deliver quality service and performance, which is essential for boosting Pakistan’s economy.