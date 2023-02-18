Malik heroics fail to give Kings victory in nail-biter against Gladiators

KARACHI: Shoaib Malik played a gritty 71-run knock in the tense run chase but failed short of trumping Martin Guptill’s century as Quetta Gladiators managed to edge Karachi Kings by six runs in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) eight thriller.

Set to chase 169, the Kings fell just six short of glory as they finished at 162/5 despite a valiant 71-run knock by experienced Malik.

The Kings got off to a frustrating start to the run chase as the home side lost three quick wickets inside the powerplay that dented their march to glory early on with James Vince, who appeared solid with also perishing for a 14-ball 22.

Following the early slump, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and Shoaib Malik anchored the run chase as the duo added 35 runs to the total before Mohammad Hasnain castled the former to break the crucial partnership. Wade could score 15 off 19.

The Kings then dealt with another major blow as Hasnain struck again in the same over and removed Imad Wasim on five.

Meanwhile, Malik carried on his retaliation and was superbly supported by young Irfan Khan Niazi but some tight bowling by Naseem and Hasnain in the 18th and 19th barred the pair from steering their side to glory despite an expensive last over by Odean Smith, who went for 17 runs.

Malik remained the top-scorer for the Kings with 71 off just 49 deliveries and smashed nine boundaries including a six.

Hasnain led the bowling attack for the Gladiators with 2/29 while Naseem, Smith and Qais Ahmed made one scalp each.

Put into bat first, the Gladiators managed to post a decent 168/7 in the allotted 20 overs at the back of a scintillating century by their opener Guptill.

Batting first, the visitors got off to a poor start as Kings captain Imad ran through their top order by picking up three quick wickets including two in the first over.

Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed attempted to script recovery amid his brief partnership with Guptill but failed as he fell victim to Aamer Yamin on the first delivery after the power-play and could score a mere five off 11.

With the side in heaps of trouble at 23/4, Guptill joined hands with in-form Iftikhar Ahmed and anchored the innings with a gritty 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Kings’ experienced pacer Mohammad Amir then ceased the budding partnership in the 15th over as he deceived Iftikhar Ahmed with a short-pitch delivery. The right-handed batter scored 32 off 27 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.

Following Iftikhar’s dismissal, Guptill launched a counter-attack on the Kings’ bowlers and powered his side to a competitive total with little to no help from the other end before perishing on the final delivery off Yamin.

Guptill top-scored with 117 off just 67 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and five sixes while Iftikhar (32) remained the only other notable run-getter for the Gladiators.

The rest of the Gladiators’ batters seemed hapless against the Kings’ bowlers as they could not amass the double figures.

Skipper Imad led the bowling attack for the Kings with 3/16, followed by Yamin’s 3/37 while Amir made one scalp.