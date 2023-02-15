SC orders ECP to announce Punjab election date in compliance with LHC ruling

ISLAMABAD: Leaving no room for “interpretation”, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to implement the judgement of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on general elections in Punjab in letter and spirit.

Last week, the high court ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections in the province within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly disbanded more than a month ago.

But on Tuesday, the governor of Punjab, Baligh ur-Rehman, announced he was seeking clarity on his role in the consultative process for the election date and has decided to approach the court for interpretation of its judgement.

According to the Constitution, the assembly was automatically disbanded 48 hours after the chief minister called for it to be dissolved. The document also stipulates that elections must be held within 90 days.

Wednesday’s directives from the Supreme Court came during a hearing on a petition filed by a group of former Punjab Assembly lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who were de-seated for not following party lines during the election for the office of Punjab chief minister in April of last year.

The following month, the commission disqualified 25 lawmakers who had defected and voted for the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling their action “a serious issue and worst form of betrayal of the electorate and party’s policy.”

The disqualified lawmakers subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the verdict.

The plea was dismissed on Wednesday after a lawyer for the petitioners informed the bench that it was inadmissible following the dissolution of the provincial parliament.

During the proceedings, Justice Bandial, who was heading the three-judge bench including Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, noted the issue of restoring the dissident lawmakers was over since the assembly had been dissolved.

He then asked the election commission what it was doing to comply with the directives issued by the high court to schedule the elections. At this, the director-general for law at the tribunal informed the bench that the commission had met with Punjab Governor Baligh ur-Rehman on the issue the previous day.

He added that the governor had directed the ECP to seek further clarity on the matter. When asked whether it was the governor or the election commission’s domain to take the legal route, the official said it was the governor’s responsibility.

Justice Malik interjected at this point and asked why the ECP was consulting with the governor, questioning whether the Constitution made it obligatory for the commission to consult the governor before the polls.

Justice Bandial told the ECP counsel the high court had ordered them to hold elections, and they should implement its order. The official informed the bench that the court had also directed them to consult with the governor.

“If the high court has given this order, then follow it,” Justice Bandial remarked before disposing of the plea.