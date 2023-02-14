NATIONAL

Qarat ul-Ain Memon appointed deputy operations chief of PEF

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Qarat ul-Ain Memon, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has taken charge as Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).

Memon, who previously served as Additional Secretary (Establishment) in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, was briefed by PEF directors on ongoing educational projects, including the Roshan Thal project, the Cholistan Community School, and teacher training programmes.

Expressing hope for an even more vigorous execution of these projects, Memon praised PEF’s role in opening schools in areas where none existed before, and for bringing out-of-school children in Punjab into the education system.

