Aamir Liaquat’s widow granted bail in obscene video leak case

KARACHI: Dania Shah, the former wife of late MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has been granted bail in an objectionable video leak case by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The cyber crime circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi arrested Shah in December, and she challenged her arrest in the SHC on January 19. The court has ordered her release on surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Shah was accused of leaking obscene videos of her late husband, and the FIA arrested her following a complaint from her stepdaughter.

The prominent televangelist-turned-politician, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi in June of last year and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He had switched from televangelism to politics, becoming an MP for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

In the last chapter of his life, he married Shah, his third marriage, but it ended publicly and acrimoniously within months. His bride, reportedly 18 then, filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse and being a drug addict.

A magistrate ruled in January that Shah, in May and afterwards, without authorisation, surreptitiously recorded Hussain, obtained his personal identity information (his sexually explicit images and videos) and then used, and transmitted it through information systems i.e. in the cyber village of multiple social media platforms, an offence punishable under section 16 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.