‘Powerful mafia’ pushing country to point of no return: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday regretted that the ‘powerful mafia’ had the country into a banana republic where there is no rule of law, saying the “cabal of vested interest” was taking the country to the point of no return.

“No nation can progress until the rule of law prevails for everyone, he added.

Talking to the media persons here on Tuesday, Fawad Ch said that filing a sedition case against a Senator and ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin was ridiculous and reprehensible which indicated that Pakistan had become a banana republic.

He started “if someone says that the agreement with the IMF is wrong in respect of Pakistan’s interest and we should prevent it from happening in every possible way, then the question is how it treason or rebellion”?

It was worth mentioned here that earlier Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that after completing the inquiry against Tarin, FIA had sought permission to arrest Tarin and the government has given permission to arrest him. On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) leaders are reacting strongly to the filing of a sedition case against Shaukat Tarin.

PTI SUBMITS REPLY IN ECP CONTEMPT CASE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders including party chief Imran Khan submitted their response to a show-cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in contempt case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against Imran as well as party leader Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar submitted reply to the ECP today.

During today’s hearing, Imran’s lawyer requested the postponement of proceedings in contempt case due to by-elections.

Requesting for the hearing to be resumed after the election, the PTI chief stated that he will “try and appear in person for the next hearing”.

Subsequently, the ECP postponed the hearing until February 28.