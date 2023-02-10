Pakistan not to attend Moscow huddle on Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided not to participate in Multilateral Security Dialogue – a multilateral conference being hosted by Russia on Afghanistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced on Thursday.

“We decided not to participate in the Moscow meeting of regional stakeholders,” Foreign Office spokesperson replied when asked why Pakistan stayed away from the huddle on Afghanistan in Russia’s capital Moscow. She said Pakistan will continue to participate in all constructive meetings on Afghanistan.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS last Friday that a meeting on Afghanistan between the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries, Pakistan, India and China will be held in Moscow next week.

“Yes, that’s true,” he said replying to a question on the matter.

“There will be regional participants, the secretaries of the security councils of countries in the region are invited – our Central Asian partners, as well as Pakistan, India and China,” the diplomat explained.

On May 27, 2022, a fourth round of multilateral consultations on Afghanistan between top security officials was held in Dushanbe.