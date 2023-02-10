Maryam Nawaz continues diatribe against Imran Khan

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Maryam Nawaz on Thursday continued her diatribe against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and held him responsible for the difficult situation and problems being faced by the country.

Addressing the PML-N workers’ convention here in Abbottabad, Maryam Nawaz criticized PTI chief for endangering agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by taking measures for his political gains.

“He (Fitna Khan) is the root cause of all the difficulties and challenges being faced by the country. This (man) has endangered the democracy, state institution and the economy merely for his political gains”, Maryam alleged. She said the announcement of launching a “courting arrest” drive (Jail Bhrao Tehreek), was another gimmick, saying political opponents had instead filled their pockets (referring to alleged corruption) for last 10 years.

“Farah Gogi was sent (facilitated) by a charter plane,” she accused the then PTI government also blaming her party’s nemesis for shutting the door of accountability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PML-N vice president took exception to the comparison made between the coalition government’s rule since April 2022 till this day, adding the comparison should be made by analyzing the PTI’s 10-year-rule in KP and the respective years of PML-N in Punjab.

Crediting her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for various development projects initiated across the country, Maryam held that only PML-N could get the country out of the difficulties.

She further said that on her father’s directions, she was visiting all over the country to hear out the party workers’ grievances, if any.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara always respected him (Nawaz) and they will support PML-N in upcoming general elections to bring a two-third majority,” she hoped, pledging for the creation of Hazara province.

Accusing Imran of not playing any role in strengthening the law enforcement agencies, Maryam claimed the money earmarked for the protection of the masses was spent on the fortification of the PTI chief.

She said that by “comparing the four-year term of Nawaz Sharif and as much as of Imran Khan, the people will see a clear difference that the PML-N performance was better”.

“Imran and his followers are anticipating their end (politically),” she said, urging the people of KP to vote for PML-N for their better future in the general elections.

Maryam Nawaz also said following the directives of Nawaz Sharif, she would go to every district of KP and convey the latter’s message to the people.

Meanwhile, the convention was attended by President PML-N KPK Amir Maqam, General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Youth Wing President Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha. A large number of PML-N workers from all districts of Hazara Division participated.