SHC issues notices in plea against alleged disappearance of PA Secretary

KARACHI: A petition was filed on Thursday in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the ‘disappearance’ of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Matiari district on his way to Karachi on February 6.

Umer Iftikhar Bhatti, his son-in-law of ‘missing’ Muhammad Khan Bhatti, filed the petition in the Sinhd High Court against the ‘disappearance’ of the Punjab assembly secretary was moved by. The applicant stated that PA secretary was ‘picked’ from Matiari on February 6.

Fearing torture, Umer Iftikhar pleaded with the SHC to pass orders for immediate recovery of his father-in-law. Later, the SHC issued notices to the inspector general of police, DG Rangers Sindh and the interior ministry and sought a response from them within 10 days.

Earlier this week, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) claimed that Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been arrested from Matiari.

According to sources, the Punjab Assembly secretary was ‘arrested’ by Sindh police from Matiari area of the province. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed concerns over the arrest, saying he fears that Bhatti may be subject to forcible disappearance.

BHATTI’S WIFE APPEALS TO CJP

Meanwhile, wife of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who was arrested from Sindh, urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of her “husband’s disappearance.”

The wife of Punjab Assembly secretary along with her children met former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s wife sought CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s intervention and said her husband’s ‘life is in danger’.

“My husband was arrested from Sindh where he was travelling to High Court for seeking his constitutional right [pre-arrest bail],” she said, adding that her husband was prevented from getting his constitutional and legal right.

Urging the chief justice to take notice of ‘lawlessness’, she said that her husband’s whereabouts were still unknown.