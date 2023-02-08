UoG Sports Gala 2023 begins in a fashion

GUJRAT: A spectacular opening of the annual Sports Gala 2023 of the University of Gujrat was witnessed here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq was the chief guest of the grand opening ceremony of the two-day mega sports activities which are part of the brilliant academic and cultural traditions of the varsity.

Dr Shabbar Atiq said that sports are the vital source for promoting peace and attitude of tolerance and social consciousness. Promotion of a healthy culture of sports among the youth helps them better understand the benefits of mutual cooperation, friendliness and accepting others’ opinions as part of their character building process.

Dr Shabbar Atiq declared the sports gala open by releasing a bunch of colourful balloons in the air. The athletes participating in the games were sworn in to follow the rules and regulations and maintain discipline.

In-charge UoG Sports Board Dr Waseem Mumtaz said that sports help develop the spirit of teamwork and discipline in our daily life. Teams from different departments and city campuses of the UoG came in droves at the games’ venue. They wore different colours and carried the national flag and that of the department as they lined up and marched past the main stage and the guests’ pavilion.

The contests began with the athletes showing their agile performance in sprint competitions, gymnastics and tug-of-war. A friendly cricket match between Vice Chancellor XI and Registrar XI pulled large crowds. The guests of honour at the inauguration ceremony included Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, deans, directors, chairpersons, teachers, and members of the administration. Sports competitions like Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Snooker, Chess, Tug of War and Athletics have been continuing at the main campus for the past several days. The winning teams and individual players in various competitions will be awarded prizes at a grand ceremony.