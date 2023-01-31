NATIONAL

Ishaq Dar witnesses agreement signing ceremony of launching Pilot project of Digitization/Dematerialization of National Saving Certificates

By Staff Report

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the agreement signing ceremony of launching the Pilot project of Digitization/Dematerialization of National Saving Certificates (NSCs) through Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, at the Finance Division, today.

Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO,CDC and Mr. Hamid Raza, DG, CDNS signed the agreement on behalf of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) respectively.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Akif Saeed Chairman SECP, Moin M Fudda, Chairman CDC , Hamid Raza DG CDNS and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his felicitations to Chairman CDC & senior executives, DG CNDS and Chairman SCEP for launching an important project for the facilitation of investors of CDNS in digital form. He further lauded the contributions of CNDS and CDC in the economic growth of the country and said that there is a great potential in CNDS to attract more investors for the economic betterment of the country.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the team of the Finance Division, especially the Secretary Finance and the AFS(Budget).

Previous article
China denounces Peshawar terrorist attack, expresses firm support to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB turns to homegrown talent with new chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a new chief selector focusing on utilizing the country's domestic cricket talent pool. The chairman of the Pakistan...

Heads roll as IGP listens to citizens in Complaint Cell 1787

Climate-friendly, Reliable & Cost-effective: PAEC adds another 1100 MWs to the national grid

CAA staffer returns bag containing valuables to owner

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.