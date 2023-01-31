Ishaq Dar witnesses agreement signing ceremony of launching Pilot project of Digitization/Dematerialization of National Saving Certificates

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the agreement signing ceremony of launching the Pilot project of Digitization/Dematerialization of National Saving Certificates (NSCs) through Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, at the Finance Division, today.

Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO,CDC and Mr. Hamid Raza, DG, CDNS signed the agreement on behalf of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) respectively.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Akif Saeed Chairman SECP, Moin M Fudda, Chairman CDC , Hamid Raza DG CDNS and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his felicitations to Chairman CDC & senior executives, DG CNDS and Chairman SCEP for launching an important project for the facilitation of investors of CDNS in digital form. He further lauded the contributions of CNDS and CDC in the economic growth of the country and said that there is a great potential in CNDS to attract more investors for the economic betterment of the country.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the team of the Finance Division, especially the Secretary Finance and the AFS(Budget).