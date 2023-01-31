China denounces Peshawar terrorist attack, expresses firm support to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns a deadly attack at a mosque in Pakistan’s northwest Peshawar city, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

“We express our deep condolences for the loss of life in the attack and extend sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families,” Mao told a press briefing in Chinese capital Beijing.

She said China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism, defending national stability, and protecting people’s lives.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan separately issued a statement to denounce the terrorist attack.

Embassy of China strongly condemns the terrorist attack at the mosque in Peshawar. We feel deeply grieved and pay our deepest condolences to the families of victims and injured of the tragedy. — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) January 31, 2023

According to media reports, the Monday blast has killed at least 100 people and injured 221 others.