Sindh to experience continued cold wave until January 29: Met

KARACHI: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a cold wave is expected to continue across Sindh, including Karachi, until January 29, with night temperatures dropping by an additional 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday morning, the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius. Northeastern winds blowing in the city, with a wind speed of 14 kilometres per hour, are contributing to the chilly conditions.

The chief meteorologist at PMD’s Karachi office stated that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the city for the next couple of days, and another cold wave is expected to hit the city in the first week of February.

He also warned of a westerly wave entering Balochistan on January 28 which may bring rain or snowfall to parts of the region. The chief meteorologist advises people to take precautionary measures during the cold wave.

It is worth noting that the northern districts of Balochistan have already experienced a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to minus 11 degrees in Ziarat last week.