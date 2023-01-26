NATIONAL

Sindh to experience continued cold wave until January 29: Met

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A Pakistani barber shaves a customer alongside a road amid heavy fog and smog conditions in Lahore on January 24, 2019. - Smog levels spike during winter in southern Pakistan, when air quality often eclipses the World Health Organization's safe levels. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a cold wave is expected to continue across Sindh, including Karachi, until January 29, with night temperatures dropping by an additional 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday morning, the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius. Northeastern winds blowing in the city, with a wind speed of 14 kilometres per hour, are contributing to the chilly conditions.

The chief meteorologist at PMD’s Karachi office stated that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the city for the next couple of days, and another cold wave is expected to hit the city in the first week of February.

He also warned of a westerly wave entering Balochistan on January 28 which may bring rain or snowfall to parts of the region. The chief meteorologist advises people to take precautionary measures during the cold wave.

It is worth noting that the northern districts of Balochistan have already experienced a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to minus 11 degrees in Ziarat last week.

Previous article
Retired Brigadier’s kin found guilty of trafficking woman in US court
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Things aren’t working’: Milan’s title defence crumbling as Napoli host rivals...

MILAN: With 86 minutes gone of their last Serie A home match AC Milan's title defence was very much alive, two goals to the...

‘Long march’ helps India’s Rahul Gandhi shed playboy image

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old to sue school over inaction

Epaper_24-01-26 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.