NATIONAL

SC expresses displeasure over govt’s failure to appointment AGP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over federal government’s failure to appoint a new attorney general.

During a hearing, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa asked “who is the AGP in the country at the moment?” and wondered if the government was so ‘incompetent’ that it was unable to appoint a new AGP.

On not getting a satisfactory answer from the deputy AG, Justice Isa said that the deputy AG is “acting as if the court has asked a very difficult constitutional question”.

“Is the government negotiating with anyone on the appointment of the attorney general?” asked Justice Isa, adding that the top court has 5,500 lawyers, but the government is unable to pick one.

Justice Isa also stated that the government is “violating the Constitution by not appointing the AG”.

During the hearing, the apex court also noted that the orders of the SC were not followed, adding that the additional and deputy AGs are only bound to take instructions from the AG.

Justice Isa further stated that it is against the law for the deputy and additional AGs to appear before the court without the instructions of the AGP.

The comments by the apex court come as Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new AGP due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

After Awan’s refusal, the government has again started looking for a new AGP, sources said, adding that the incumbent regime is considering a Lahore-based lawyer for the post.

Previous article
Tom Hanks nominated for three ‘Razzies’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India denies visa to 239 pilgrims for Moinuddin Chisti’s annual Urs

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic mission of India in Islamabad has refused to issue visas to 239 citizens who had applied to attend the annual Urs...

Half a decade of probe leads to Anwar’s acquittal in Naqeeb murder

FIA investigates money laundering accusations against politician’s wife

Alvi decries desecration of Quran in Sweden — ‘immoral incident’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.