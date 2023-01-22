NATIONAL

PPP delegation from GB calls on Zardari

By Staff Report
Former Pakistani President and the co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari (2L) arrives for his bail appeal at Islamabad High Court on June 10, 2019. - The Islamabad High Court has rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by the opposition leader in the regional assembly and president of the party, met with former president and party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at his residence.

The delegation discussed the political situation in the country and the GB, as well as the health of Zardari.

Zardari emphasized the close relationship of the party with Gilgit-Baltistan and the PPP’s commitment to resolving the constitutional and organizational issues in the region.

He also announced plans to establish a modern hospital for heart disease in GB.

The Secretary General of the PPP, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, was also present at the meeting.

