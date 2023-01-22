PPP delegation from GB calls on Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by the opposition leader in the regional assembly and president of the party, met with former president and party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari at his residence.

The delegation discussed the political situation in the country and the GB, as well as the health of Zardari.

Zardari emphasized the close relationship of the party with Gilgit-Baltistan and the PPP’s commitment to resolving the constitutional and organizational issues in the region.

He also announced plans to establish a modern hospital for heart disease in GB.

The Secretary General of the PPP, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, was also present at the meeting.