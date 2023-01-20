PM appoints another special assistant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed another special assistant after which the number of SAPMs has increased to 32.

Fahd Haroon was appointed Special Assistant to the prime minister, whose position will be equal to that of the Minister of State and the cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard as well.

Haroon is currently the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh (SACM) for Media Affairs and has also served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Focal Person for Information Analytics.

Haroon has been serving in many important professional and advisory capacities, such as FPCCI Chairman Press and Electronic Media Committee and as a member of Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

He is also a member of the advisory committees of many reputed and prominent educational institutions and has been honored with many prestigious honors and awards for his services.

The prime minister’s cabinet has seen a constant increase, with many members without portfolios. Last year, the premier had appointed eight special assistants.

At a time when the economy is going downhill, petroleum prices and inflation is record high and the country is seeking global aid in the wake of torrential rains and flash floods causing unprecedented devastation, the decision to appoint eight new SAPMs drew criticism from different quarters.