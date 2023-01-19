ECP to notify Imran’s win on 7 NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to confirm Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s success in seven constituencies of the National Assembly in the by-elections held on October 16, 2022.

The ECP had previously reserved its decision as Imran had failed to submit the details of expenses he had incurred in the by-elections.

The PTI chief had not submitted the election expenditure details within the stipulated time for the seven seats: NA 22, NA 24, NA 31, NA 45, NA 108, NA 118 and NA 239.

According to the law, details of the poll expenses must be submitted to the electoral watchdog within three days after the date of the election.

Several candidates have been disqualified in the past for not submitting details of election expenses and the Supreme Court had also barred the losing candidates from contesting the next election.

However, following the submission, the details of Imran Khan’s election expenses were approved and the ECP today issued a notification confirming Imran’s victory in all the seven seats he had won in the by-elections last year.

Out of the eight National Assembly seats previously held by the PTI, Imran had contested on seven, while Meher Bano Qureshi was to defend the party’s bastion in Multan. However, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) made inroads, with Hakeem Baloch winning in Karachi and Ali Musa Gilani in Multan.

According to the by-election results, Imran won the NA seats from Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib in Punjab and the Korangi district of Karachi in Sindh.