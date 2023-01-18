Eight militants arrested in Punjab-wide operations: police

ISLAMABAD: Eight terrorists were arrested in separate search and combing operations in Punjab, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Punjab said.

The CTD has been proactively pursuing its goal of a safe and secure Punjab, and the department would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to send terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the Punjab CTD said in a statement.

Police have registered cases against the arrested persons, who have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

In the wake of the current wave of terrorism in Pakistan, the provincial counter-terrorism departments of police are carrying out intelligence-based operations across the country to avert any untoward incident, according to government officials.