Police on guard as anti-polio drive underway in Malakand

SWAT: Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan Monday said that strict measures had been adopted for the safety and security of health workers busy carrying out polio vaccination during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Speaking to local media persons after the five-day anti-polio campaign launched in Malakand division, the RPO said that the safety and protection of the polio teams were the top priority of police for which concrete measures had been taken. He said that about 12,603 security personnel were providing security to the health workers and vaccinators.

“A heavy police force has been deployed across Malakand division for the effective and peaceful conduct of the five-day anti-polio campaign. To keep an eye on suspected elements, a number of blockades have been established. At the same time, the campaign is being closely monitored to avoid any unpleasant incident across the division,” he informed.

He issued orders to all the district police officers to supervise polio teams in their respective districts and ensure security of the polio teams, police officers and children who were being vaccinated.

“Make sure use of bulletproof jacket and helmet and avoid using mobile phones while performing duty. During the polio campaign, blockades have been set up on entry and exit points as well as on main highways across the division to keep an eye on suspicious elements,” he said and added that all resources were being utilized to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

He stressed that repeated polio vaccination was imperative for building strong immunity among children to prevent them from lifelong paralysis.

“About a total of 12603 police officers and officials are working with polio teams across the division, including 3342 in Swat district, 1163 in Buner district, 1286 in Shangla district, 2263 in Lower Dir district, 1574 in Upper Dir district, 533 in Upper Chitral district, 900 in Lower Chitral district and 1542 in Bajaur district have been posted on security duty,” he said.

The RPO Malakand also appealed to the parents asking them to cooperate with the anti-polio teams and administer polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan himself visited different areas of Swat district while reviewing the security arrangements and also administered polio drops to the children.