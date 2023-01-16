20-K Cup 2023: MT Club, Shahkamal, Ludhiana register victories

LAHORE: Model Town Club, Shahkamal Club and Ludhiana Club registered victories in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here at different venues on Monday.

Model Town Club outwitted City Gymkhana by 88 runs in the 23rd match of the tournament here at the Moden Town Club Ground. Model Town Club, batting first, scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Arslan Bajwa played a superb knock of 45 runs of 30 balls while his teammates Irfan Rasheed (26), Danyal Ahmed (24) and Umaid Asif (12) also contributed significant runs in their team’s total.

For City Gymkhana, Saad Athar bowled brilliantly and grabbed 3-29, Usama Tariq 2-18 and Jahangir Mirza 1-40.

City Gymkhana’s run-chase was badly hampered by outstanding bowling by Irfan Rasheed (3-22), Umaid Asif (3-15) and Hassan Rizwan (2-27) as they were bundled out for 80 runs in 17 overs. Hussain Ali scored 13 and Usama Tariq 12. For his all-round performance, Irfan Rasheed was declared player of the match.

Shah Kamal Cricket Club defeated Model Town Whites by 32 runs in 22nd match here at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Shahkamal Club, batting first, posted 188-8 in the allotted 20 overs. M Abdullah played sensational knock of 82 runs off 44 balls while Imran Nazir Jr cracked 33 and Hamza Ahmed 23 runs. Shamas Khan bowled well for MT Whites by claiming 4-28.

Model Town Whites replied well but they couldn’t finish well, thus losing the match by 32 runs as they could score 156-10 in 19.1 overs. M Nouman and Aon Shahzad batted well and scored 43 and 40 runs respectively.

Outstanding bowling by Faheem Faisal (3-24) and M Arslan (3-19) made things easy for Shahkamal Club and helped them score an easy victory. M Abdullah was name man of the match.

Ludhiana Club toppled Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the 24th match of the tournament here at Model Town Greens Ground. Valencia Gymkhana, batting first, could score 132-6 in 20 overs. Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali played an impressive unbeaten knock of 77 while Hassan Hameed struck 33 runs. For Ludhiana Club, Saeed Ullah, Imran Ali and M Junaid bagged 2 wickets each.

Ludhiana Club were off to a flying start and comfortably chased the target, losing just 3 wickets in 16.2 overs. Fahad Munir hammered convincing unbeaten 71 while Ahmer Ashfaq scored unbeaten 25 and M Waqas 24. For Valencia Gymkhana, Ismael, Hassan and Ibtisam got one wicket apiece. Fahad Munir was adjudged as player of the match.

On Tuesday (January 17), four matches will be contested. Prince Club will take on Township Whites at Cricket Center Club, Model Town Greens will play against Golden Star Club at Model Town Greens ground, Apollo Club will compete against Ali Garh Club at Ali Garh ground and Model Town Whites will vie against Shinning Club at Model Town Club.