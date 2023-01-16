Sports

England coach Borthwick includes Daly and Cole in Six Nations squad

By Agencies

Twickenham, United Kingdom: England coach Steve Borthwick has recalled veterans Dan Cole and Elliot Daly in a 36-man squad for the Six Nations announced on Monday.

But there was no place for experienced No 8 Billy Vunipola or wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell ahead of England’s Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on February 4.
Both prop Cole and utility back Daly fell out of favour under former coach Eddie Jones but have returned under Borthwick.

The former England captain replaced Jones last month after the Australian was sacked following England’s worst year since 2008.

Owen Farrell was included after the Rugby Football Union confirmed his ban for a dangerous tackle playing for Saracens will have been deemed fully served before the Six Nations begins.

England squad

Backs:
Elliot Daly (Saracens) Owen Farrell (Saracens) Tommy Freeman (Northampton) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers) Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester) Manu Tuilagi, (Sale), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards:
Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester) Ben Curry (Sale), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Sale), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), George McGuigan (Gloucester), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse/FRA)
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

Previous article
Ukraine missile toll rises to 36, Russia denies attack
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shujaat makes last ditch effort to scuttle merger of Parvez-led faction...

ISLAMABAD: In a last ditch effort to deter merger between PML-Q faction led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat...

Nadal victorious but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

KP Governor hints at not signing summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Library thrives in Pakistan’s ‘wild west’ gun market town

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.