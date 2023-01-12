NATIONAL

ECP extends PML-N’s deadline for internal elections

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party a two-month extension to hold intra-party elections.

During the hearing, the ECP commissioner suggested revoking PML-N’s party symbol for failing to hold the elections. However, PML-N’s lawyers pleaded with the commission to not do so and gave the excuse that the party’s president and secretary-general were currently abroad, preventing them from holding the elections.

The commission was unimpressed, with the Chief Election Commissioner quipping “You’re not holding elections, just making excuses every 15 days.”

The hearing has been adjourned until March 14.

This is a significant development as the political parties are required by the ECP to hold the intra-party elections within the given timeframe or risk losing their election symbols. This delay in holding the intra-party elections can also impact the political scenario and the party’s ability to contest the upcoming general elections.

