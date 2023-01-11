PM Shehbaz Sharif urges Kuwait to participate in climate moot

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The prime minister apprised the Kuwaiti prime minister about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, to be held on Monday in Geneva and requested High level participation

The Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience.

Pakistan and Kuwait have reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

The premier reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait – including in trade, investment, labour and other key sectors.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums.

He appreciated the measures taken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of Health, Security and Infrastructure.

The prime minister of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reassured of the desire of the Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kuwait hosts over 100,000 strong Pakistani diaspora which is contributing significantly in the development and progress of both nations.