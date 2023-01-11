NATIONAL

IGP takes notice of girl’s rape by dacoits in Khanewal

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday took notice of the incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and sought a report on the incident from the Multan RPO.

The Punjab IG ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. He directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken, while the delivery of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis.

IGP takes notice of incident of killing of four people by firing at Mandi Bahauddin

Meanwhile, IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four people by firing in Mandi Bahauddin and has asked for a report from RPO Gujarat.  IG Punjab ordered the senior officers to reach the spot immediately.  He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible.  Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on a priority basis.

 

