Next 100 days crucial for politics, Rasheed predicts

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three months were crucial for politics as the country is facing economic and political challenges.

In a tweet, the former interior minister lamented poop people were struggling to meet the ends but the “77 ministers” were enjoying their rule of the country.

Taking a dig at the government’s efforts to revive the loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the government was ready to become a slave of the global lender. “No one can give the competition to the government in the art of begging,” he added.

Ahmed said the rulers had made Ishaq Dar finance minister instead of bringing their looted wealth parked in foreign countries back to Pakistan.

Talking about the political situation in Punjab, he said foreign minister Imran Khan would take the decision of dissolving the assemblies or quitting them but asserted, “Election will take place at any cost,” he said.