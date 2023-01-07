NATIONAL

Next 100 days crucial for politics, Rasheed predicts

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid speaks during a press conference on the brief abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that three months were crucial for politics as the country is facing economic and political challenges.

In a tweet, the former interior minister lamented poop people were struggling to meet the ends but the “77 ministers” were enjoying their rule of the country.

Taking a dig at the government’s efforts to revive the loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the government was ready to become a slave of the global lender. “No one can give the competition to the government in the art of begging,” he added.

Ahmed said the rulers had made Ishaq Dar finance minister instead of bringing their looted wealth parked in foreign countries back to Pakistan.

Talking about the political situation in Punjab, he said foreign minister Imran Khan would take the decision of dissolving the assemblies or quitting them but asserted, “Election will take place at any cost,” he said.

Previous article
Court extends protective bail of prime minister’s son in money laundering probe
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Six-year-old boy shoots and gravely wounds teacher in Virginia school

NEW YORK: A six-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News city of the southeastern US...

Explainer: What is ChatGPT and why are schools blocking it?

Potter confident of support from Chelsea owners despite slump

Epaper_23-01-07 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.