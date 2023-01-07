Sports

Babar rues winless home season

By Reuters
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam speaks during a press ahead of their third cricket Test match against England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Captain Babar Azam is dejected by the team’s winless home season but refuses to blame players’ injuries or unresponsive pitches for their lean run.

Pakistan twice returned from the brink of defeat to force a 0-0 stalemate in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which followed a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England last month.

They have now gone eight Tests at home without a win, which put paid to their hopes of making the World Test Championship final, and Babar conceded this was not how he expected the season to unfold.

“The Test season hasn’t gone according to expectations,” Babar told a news conference after Pakistan narrowly avoided a third successive home series defeat.

“It’s not an excuse but some of our players were unfit which disturbed our combination.”

Their bowling unit particularly suffered.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi remains sidelined with a knee injury, while fellow quick Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah missed the bulk of the series against England with niggles.

The pitches used for the series against England and New Zealand also drew flak for being too batter-friendly and Babar said it did not help their cause either.

“Of course, there’s talk about the pitches, but conditions are different at every venue.

“We give our input on pitches, but you get the pitches you get, and after that, you have to execute your plans. You can’t just complain about losing a match because of pitches.

“We prepared them according to our plans, but results didn’t go our way.”

Previous article
Fawad: former army chief Bajwa behind Imran ouster — ‘actively involved’
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM expresses grief at death of civil servant

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief over the death of retired Capt. Sher Alam Mahsud, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)...

Sharif administration unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds

Next 100 days crucial for politics, Rasheed predicts

Court extends protective bail of prime minister’s son in money laundering probe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.