Suspected TTP militants arrested

LAHORE: Gujranwala and Sahiwal were saved from major destruction after five Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters were arrested during intelligence-based offensives on Saturday, the police said.

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab police revealed the development, identifying the detainees as Inam ul-Haq, Maskeen Ullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqeeb and Shah Wali.

The CTD officials said explosive material, weapons and suicide vests have also been recovered from their possession.

Several cases have been registered against the suspects and they were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, they added.

On the direction of the chief of Punjab police, 526 such operations have been conducted during the outgoing week in which 130 suspects have so far been arrested and 21,227 quizzed.