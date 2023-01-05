Internet service restored in Gwadar: Spokesperson

QUETTA: Internet service has been restored in the port city of Gwadar, said Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson of the Balochistan government on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the DGPR, she said that in order to maintain the law and order situation, mobile and internet services were temporarily halted in Gwadar city.

Amnesty International demanded the restoration of the internet in Gwadar city.

“The shutdown of internet service was extended until the complete restoration of law and order in the coastal city,” the spokesperson recalled, adding that the government restored 3G and 4G internet services after the law and order improved in Gwadar.

She noted that after the week-long protest, the situation in Gwadar has been improving gradually as the citizens are satisfied with the government’s measures for peace and security.

The provincial government is taking timely measures while realizing the problems of the people of Gwadar. Due to the untiring efforts of the administration, business and other activities are fully restored.

About trade activities at the port, she noted that Gwadar port is also fully functional. Ships loaded with goods have anchored at the port regularly.

“Despite the attacks on government offices and police personnel by the armed protesters of the Haq Do Tehreek, the government and the police force showed patience,” she stressed.

The police and the administration made every possible effort to save Gwadar city from insecurity and chaos by controlling the angry group.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, she said that the government is committed to solving the long-standing problems of the people of Gwadar by thwarting the conspiracies that spread agitation.