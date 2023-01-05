Class-IV employee fired for using IHC judge’s car sans permission

ISLAMABAD: An administrative judge of the Islamabad High Court has endorsed the decision of the IHC registrar to send a Class-IV servant on compulsory retirement for using the official vehicle of a lady judge of the IHC without permission.

Administrative judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayni gave the decision on the departmental appeal of servant Ishaq. He had filed an appeal against the registrar’s decision of compulsory retirement.

The TLTP learnt that the IHC judgment said, “Ishaq, who was formerly employed at the IHC, was working as a waiter in the house of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. He admitted that he used the judge’s vehicle at midnight on February 25 last without permission.”

“The employee did not feel the sensitivity of taking the vehicle 110km away. He was not even allowed to sit in the driver’s seat of the car. The danger and consequences expected from this action of the employee cannot be ignored,” it added.

“The IHC registrar ordered to send the employee on compulsory retirement and grant him the pension. The employee’s appeal against the decision of the IHC registrar is dismissed,” it stated.

“According to the record, the employee violated the discipline many times before. The employee was found to have caused damage to the national exchequer by using the judge’s vehicle for 110km. The employee left the place of duty without permission in the middle of the night,” text of the show cause notice read.

“The employee falsely told police officials that he was taking the vehicle on the judge’s orders,” it added.

In his defence, Ishaq said that he was employed at the house of the judge, adding that he was not a driver and a waiter.

“My daughter fell seriously ill that night, and I left in the official car of the judge. I acknowledge my mistake and seek forgiveness,” he pleaded.

“Don’t fire me, for I made the mistake while worrying about my daughter,” he added.