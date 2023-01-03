Over 70 acres state lands retrieved across Punjab on ombudsman order

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders issued by regional offices of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman on public complaints to recover state lands from squatters, the administration has taken action in various districts and retrieved over 70 acres state land from the illegal occupants.

The total market value of retrieved land is Rs101 million, according to a spokesman of the agency on Tuesday.

The spokesman added the Jhang administration has recovered a total of 49 acres seven kanal and 13 marla government lands of Rs85 million from different occupants. This action has been taken at the direction of the ombudsman office.

In another development, the spokesman reported the ombudsman office interacted to recover one kanal land of four million rupees in Faisalabad, two kanal 10 marla land worth Rs3 million in Bahawalpur, 142 kanal and three marla land of over Rs6.25 million in Rajanpur and nine kanal agricultural land in Khanewal with a market value of Rs.2.5 million.

Alongside this, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allotted an alternative plot of one kanal to Muhammad Saeed Ch after the involvement of the ombudsman office. The market value of the said plot is Rs.12.5 million, the spokesman added.