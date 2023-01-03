City Police recover abducted child, arrest accused

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police claimed to have recovered an abducted minor from captivity and arrested a couple allegedly involved in the abduction of the child here on Tuesday.

A report of the abduction of the child (Mohammad Younas) was registered by a person namely Sartaj with the Pahari Pura Police Station. The arrested accused has been identified as Anwar Khan, son of Sher Khan and his wife, residents of Gulabad.

The motive behind the abduction of the child would be unearthed after investigation.

The parents of the child have appreciated the prompt action of the police for the safe recovery of their son.

Pahari Pura Police Station House Officer (SHO) Bilal Hussain said that indiscriminate crackdown in the area is continued against all anti-social elements including those involved in street crimes.

He said that the patrolling of the special rapid response force against street criminals and the local police station has been increased.