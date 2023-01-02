Kaira dismisses bankruptcy ‘rumours’

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, has dismissed rumours of Pakistan’s bankruptcy and assured the economic situation is expected to improve in a “few weeks’ time”.

Talking to a TV station, Kaira urged the former prime minister, Imran Khan, to play his constitutional role by staying in parliament and remaining part of the political process.

Talking about the postponement of local bodies elections in Islamabad, he said that implementing the court’s decision to conduct the elections in 24 hours was almost impossible.

A day earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb castigated Khan for posting a “senseless” tweet on the eve of New Year.

Khan is a strange person having no feelings for happy occasions, the minister claimed. A person like him who did not know how to share others’ happiness and sorrow, how would he think about the betterment of 220 million people, she had questioned.