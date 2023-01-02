NATIONAL

Protocol officer of Sindh chief minister, guests robbed in Karachi

By Staff Report
KARACHI: The protocol officer of Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, and his guests from Canada were robbed at gunpoint in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi late on Sunday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Joharabad police station in Federal B Area, it emerged.

Dressed in dark clothing and wearing crash helmets with the visors down, a four-strong gang on two motorcycles approached Masroor Warsi and his guests in a street and held them up at gunpoint before making off with mobile phones and cash.

At least a dozen people present outside a nearby hotel were also robbed of valuables, police said.

The police have registered a case was registered against the men who it said were still at large.

