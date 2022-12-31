Sports

Man Utd’s Rashford dropped for ‘disciplinary’ reasons: Ten Hag

By AFP
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Premier League match at Wolves for “internal disciplinary” reasons.

United manager Erik ten Hag revealed during a pre-match television interview that Rashford had been axed for the game.

The 25-year-old had been in good club form this season, scoring in each of United’s last two games, including a fine individual effort in the League Cup fourth round win over Burnley last week.

Rashford also scored three goals for England at the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate’s men reached the quarter-finals.

However, Rashford was not included in the United starting line-up at Molineux on Saturday as Alejandro Garnacho came into the side as the only change from the win over Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag would not give any further details when pressed on the decision to drop Rashford during his pre-match interview with BT Sport, adding only it was “our rules”.

United will be looking to extend a four-match winning run in all competitions, while Wolves are aiming to climb out of the relegation zone.

Previous article
Pakistan’s diplomatic property in Washington auctioned: report
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Seminar urges increased dairy cooperation between Pakistan and China

BEIJING: Pakistan and China enjoy cooperation potential in animal husbandry and agricultural and related products, and should continue to strengthen in-depth cooperation in the...

2022 was terrible for economy, Fawad says

Tarar: Imran wants ‘selection’, govt wants election

Imran’s government left country on brink of bankruptcy: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.