No escape from the Toshakhana

Another audioclip has emerged, of a conversation between PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife and a Bani Gala administrator which indicate that gifts given to either Imran or his wife first came to Bani Gala before being sent to the Toshakhana. The first audioclip saw Bushra Begum talking to close Imran aide Zulfi Bokhari about the sale of some wristwatches. Mr Khan himself has tried to defend himself by saying it was his watch, to do with as he liked, after he had paid the requisite amount. Is the amount paid to obtain ownership, which includes the right of sale? Or does it merely allow the recipient to retain the gift as a memento of the visit abroad, or the hosting of the guest, and not include the right of resale? Be that as it may, selling gifts cannot enhance relations with the giver of the gift.

The aspect of a coldblooded scam has been raised not just by the diamond-encrusted de Graff watch that he is alleged to have sold, but by the jewellery given to Mr Khan’s wife. The scam works thus: the gift is grossly undervalued and the recipient (who has influenced the evaluation) pays the 50 percent demanded by law, sells the gift at a throwaway price (but much more than the evaluation), and pockets the difference. This cannot be pooh-poohed as no corruption. Such sharp practice, by someone who claims to be totally honest, demands a thorough enquiry. That enquiry must be free of the kind of interference alleged by Mr Khan, when he said in an address that as PM he had no control over NAB, and that the COAS let off the corrupt.

That enquiry may envelope Mr Khan, his wife and her friend and alleged accomplice, Ms Farhat ‘Gogi’ Shehzadi, but it should also involve bringing to book all responsible, including Toshakhana and Establishment Dicvision officials, and those responsible for such laughable evaluations. Unless those evaluators who connived at the scam are not blacklisted, there can be no reform in the future. That enquiry must be conducted before the next elections, because it seems Mr Khan wishes to campaign on the corruption issue, blaming the previous COASfor his lack of achievement in corruption. The electorate has a right to know if the charges against him are well-grounded, or if corruptoion is a topic he should avoid.