Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National Day

ISLAMABAD: Qatar Charity Pakistan on Friday celebrated Qatar National Day with children in Islamabad Art Gallery at F-9

Park.

The event was attended by Qatar charity staff, a large number of Qatar charity-sponsored orphan children, their guardians, members of civil society and social activists, said a press release.

On this occasion, children were briefed about the geography & history of Qatar and its relations with Pakistan.

An engaging painting competition along with different rejoicing sports activities was also held among children during the event.

In his message on this special occasion Ameen Abdulrahman, Country Director (QC Pakistan) said that he highly acknowledges the continuous support of the people of Qatar in serving humanity across the world.

He specifically expressed gratitude to Qatari donors and the people of Qatar for supporting the vulnerable and flood-affected people of Pakistan who faced massive flood disasters during the year, 2022.

Ameen Abdulrahman further said that our efforts in Pakistan had always remained relevant and extremely helpful due to prompt support from our headquarters in Qatar and the valuable support from the Embassy of State of Qatar in Pakistan, Government of Pakistan, and other State departments.

“This is a day for the recognition of the services of the humanitarian community and the dedicated teams striving to do better, protect the affected and bring a positive change in the lives of the vulnerable communities. I offer my sincere gratitude to the people of Pakistan who are trusting Qatar Charity’s work to build a resilient country for generations to come.” Ameen Abdulrahman Country Director, Qatar Charity Pakistan).