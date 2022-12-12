Managing our prisons

Prison management is a key pillar of the criminal justice system of any country. Efficacy of the criminal justice system is linked with effective prison governance. Crime prevention is a holistic project which involves what we call the correctional process. Efficient prison management is the cornerstone of that correctional process. The prison system of Pakistan is perceived to be overcrowded. According to World Prison Brief 2021, Pakistan has the 38th largest prison population in the world. There are 85,670 prisoners including pre-trial detainees, and remand prisoners. Pakistani prisons have seen a meteoric rise in inmates’ population from 78,938 in 2000 to 8,5670 in 2022.

It is a fact that due to the overcrowded inmate population in Pakistani prisons, a number of problems are arising. Some of the most important challenges are congestion in barracks, poor diet and health care management, unhygienic and poor sanitation security and administrative issues. Furthermore, in prisons, individuals face a loss of self-worth, loneliness, high levels of uncertainty and fear, and idleness for a long period of time. Being sentenced to imprisonment can be traumatic. It can further lead to mental health disorders and can create difficulty in rejoining society.

In order to improve the conditions of prisons, recently, the government of Punjab has taken a commendable step to appoint Malik Mubashar Ahmad as an Inspector General of Prisons Punjab. Malik Mubashar Ahmed has a vast experience of serving the people in a remarkable way. He is a proponent of the modern philosophy of prisons which focuses on the rehabilitation of criminals. Furthermore, after assuming charge he has taken several steps to reform the prisons system of Punjab. He issued a circular order for enhancing the respect of teachers. If any teachers visit any prison across the Punjab, the prison management would deal with him in an honourable way.

Similarly, special attention has been paid by the IG Prisons to the education of prisoners. In prisons of Punjab, the teachings of Quran and modern education are being provided in a meticulous manner. The IG Prisons has also come to an agreement with TEVTA to inculcate useful skills in prisoners.

There are separate ways established for the elders and women in prison to facilitate them during their visit to prison. Moreover, for the provision of health facilities to prisoners, there are 729 free health medical camps set up in prisons. Additionally, to save the prisoners from the winter season, 101,872 blankets have been provided to prisoners. Palpably, medical officers have been entrusted with the responsibility to monitor the quality of food. The IG Prisons clearly issued directions to all the officers of the Prison Department that there will be zero tolerance policy for discriminatory behavior against prisoners.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) held a conference to develop cooperation among the various actors working in the prison system of Pakistan. Pakistani prisons are massively overcrowded, adding to the challenges. Furthermore, prison security, staff capacity building, development of prison registry software, as well as the need to change outdated legislation and rules were also discussed during this conference.

Currently, some educational institutions like Allama Iqbal Open University are providing prisoners with education. Not only will this ensure their fundamental right to education but also the betterment of the country. Needless to say, the judiciary should play its due role in containing the pendency of the cases. In the superior courts, there are 51,581 cases pending. Similarly, the numbers of pending cases in subordinate courts is about 2.6 million. The media and civil society should play its vibrant role to educate and reform the prisoners. There is a dire need of trained-staff for reviving the self-esteem of the prisoners.

Rehabilitation of criminals is the need of hour and jam-packed prisons must be improved. The overcrowding of prisons can only be controlled by having more parole and probation officers. It is hoped that the government would take certain steps to consolidate the prison system of Pakistan.