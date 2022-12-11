World

Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa

By Agencies

ODESA, UKRAINE: All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, leaving 1.5 million people without power, officials said.

“The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“Unfortunately, the hits were critical, so it takes more than just time to restore electricity … It doesn’t take hours, but a few days, unfortunately.”

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.

Norway was sending $100 million to help restore Ukraine’s energy system, Zelenskiy said.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson for Odesa’s regional administration, said electricity for the city’s population will be restored “in the coming days”, while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.

Bratchuk said an earlier Facebook post by the region’s administration, advising some people to consider evacuating, was being investigated by Ukraine’s security services as “an element of the hybrid war” by Russia.

That post has since been deleted.

“Not a single representative of the authorities in the region made any calls for the evacuation of the inhabitants of Odesa and the region,” Bratchuk said.

Odesa had more than 1m residents before the Feb 24 invasion that Russia calls a “special military operation” to “denazify” its smaller neighbour.

Kyiv says Russia has launched hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones at targets in Ukraine, describing the attacks as war crimes due to their devastating effect on civilian life. Moscow says its attacks are militarily legitimate and that it does not target civilians.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said two power facilities in the Odesa region were hit by Shahed-136 drones.

Ukraine’s armed forces said on Facebook that 15 drones had been launched against targets in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and 10 had been shot down.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow. Kyiv and its Western allies say that is a lie.

Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that it believed Iran’s military support for Russia was likely to increase in the coming months, including possible deliveries of ballistic missiles.

 

Previous articleElectioneering in full swing for Islamabad LG polls
Next articleErdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi FM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to...
Read more
World

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative the Kremlin "clear" Kurdish forces from northern...
Read more
World

Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning

ROME: Batool Haidari used to be a prominent professor of sexology at a Kabul university before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She taught mixed...
Read more
World

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK: Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem...
Read more
World

Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail

MONTREAL: The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of...
Read more
World

Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest; MPs quit

DHAKA: Nearly 100,000 supporters of Bangladesh's main opposition party descended on Dhaka Saturday to protest against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Resignations and dissolutions

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has spilled the beans behind PTI chief Imran Khan’s brand of politics by disclosing that he has been...

Sindh court sends Swati on three-day remand in tweets case

Australia complete West Indies sweep to close in on Test Championship final

No need to play defensive cricket: Yousaf

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.