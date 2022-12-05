Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul in Pakistan on prescheduled visit: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday confirmed the Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani has arrived Pakistan on a prescheduled visit for consultations.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani shot to prominence after he escaped a terrorist attack on Pakistan’s Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday. However, a Pakistani security guard was wounded by shots fired at the Pakistan embassy in the Afghan capital, in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called “an assassination attempt” on the head of the mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

The attack was later claimed by terrorist outfit of ISIS/Daesh. A Kabul police spokesman said one suspect had been arrested and two light weapons were seized after security forces swept a nearby building “and prevented the continuation of gunfire”.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad said the attack had been aimed at Nizamani, who remained safe. However, it added that a Pakistani security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically wounded while protecting the ambassador.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their separate Twitter posts, called the attack an “assassination attempt” while seeking investigation and action against the perpetrators.

It was reported on Saturday that the suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Nizamani had been “arrested” from Kabul, the Afghan local media while quoting the diplomatic sources had claimed.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has called for a “full and transparent” investigation into the attack. Taliban also claimed arresting the perpetrator of the attack and termed the attack was a part of a conspiracy hatched by foreign elements.

Pakistan on Saturday had summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires to convey Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the attack.