President in touch with me over COAS appointment: Imran

Says appointment of ‘man of choice’ aims at harming PTI

Says November 26 protest to be ‘biggest gathering’ in country’s history

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday declared that President Arif Alvi was in touch with him and he (president) will consult him on the summary of the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reiterating that the army chief’s appointment should be on merit.

“Of course President Arif Alvi is in touch with me and whenever he gets the summary for the appointment of the next COAS, he will consult me,” Imran said during an interview with a private TV channel on Wednesday.

میرا اصولوی موقف ہے کہ کیا ایک مفرور، اشتہاری مجرم اہل ہے کہ وہ آرمی چیف نامزد کرے ؟ مجھے نواز شریف کی نیت پر شک ہے جو کہ ذاتی مفاد کے لیے آدمی لانا چاہتا ہے تاکہ کیسے عمران خان اور پی ٹی آئی کو ختم کیا جائے۔ عمران خان

#ملتے_ہیں_پنڈی_میں pic.twitter.com/D0oRTmDvzw — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

The deposed premier said that if the incumbent prime minister can consult “fugitive” — a reference to former PM Nawaz Sharif — then why can’t Dr Arif Alvi discuss the all-important appointment with him as he’s the party chief?

The chief said: “How can a criminal sitting in London appoint an army chief…simply the purpose behind the appointment of an army chief of choice is to harm the PTI.”

Two a question, the deposed prime minister said: “I don’t know how much truth there is in the words of former spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz based in London Tasneem Haider. We will not do anything that is against the law.”

جو میرٹ پر بہترین ہے اس آرمی چیف بنا دیں، میں نے کون سا اپنے کیسز معاف کروانے ہیں یا مجھے الیکشن جیتنے کے لیے کسی مدد چاہیئے۔ میرا اصولی موقف انکی اہلیت اور نیت کا ہے۔ عمران خان

#ملتے_ہیں_پنڈی_میں pic.twitter.com/FwdeHrQ2Nv — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

Biggest gathering in country’s history

PTI chief Imran Khan predicted that the party’s activities in Rawalpindi on November 26 will be the “biggest gathering” in the country’s history.

اس بار جو عوام کا سمندر نکلے گا یہ لوگ بتائیں گے کہ ہم بھیڑ بکریاں نہیں بلکہ زندہ باشعور قوم ہے۔ عمران خان

#ملتے_ہیں_پنڈی_میں pic.twitter.com/mCB6PmUlO6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

He said a “sea” of the public would come out because it had witnessed what the government had done in the past few months since Imran’s ouster.

“The nation will come out on its right for peaceful protest and the sea of people will tell Pakistan was not made for a small group of thieves to come and decide its affairs.”

Imran said he would give the next plan of action for the party’s long march on Nov 26, adding that his movement for “real freedom” would not stop even with new elections.

The statement came a day after the General Headquarters (GHQ) confirmed that it forwarded the summary containing the names of six senior-most lieutenant generals to the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff and to pave way for smooth transition in the army’s top command.

“I never thought that people like Maj Gen. Faisal would be present in our institutions”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/JGSQJIKrkO — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

The PMO also confirmed that it had received the summary for the COAS’ appointment. The new army chief will take charge on November 29 as the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa would doff his uniform the same day after completing six years in office.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists at his residence in Zaman Park Lahore, the PTI chief said that the army chief’s appointment should be on merit. “How can a criminal sitting in London appoint an army chief… the purpose of appointing an army chief of choice is only to harm the PTI.”

صحافیوں کے وفد کی چئیرمین تحریک انصاف @ImranKhanPTI سے ملاقات pic.twitter.com/aPdoAhD26P — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

The ISPR statement didn’t mention the names of potential candidates. However, it is believed that the list includes Lt General Asim Munir, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt General Azhar Abbas, Lt General Numan Mahmud, Lt General Faiz Hameed and Lt General Muhammad Amir.

The prime minister is now set to pick two generals from the list to promote them to the rank of four-star and then appoint one as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the other as the army chief.

ممتاز اور معروف عالمِ دین مولانا طارق جمیل کی چیئرمین عمران خان سے ملاقات۔

#ملتے_ہیں_پنڈی_میں pic.twitter.com/EkmhpEE1pD — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 23, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the decision to appoint the army chief would be announced within the next 48 hours, saying the summary would reach the PM Office in the next 24 hours and the prime minister was expected to choose the new military chief in the next 24 hours. “It will take a total of 48 hours,” he said.

The crucial appointment continues to dominate national discourse for the last few days despite appeals by the government ministers not to create unnecessary hype.

On Tuesday, there was a flurry of meetings during the day, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif making a first public appearance after staying in isolation due to Covid-19 when he met former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The prime minister continued closed-door consultations in the power corridors in order to develop a consensus among the stakeholders for the appointment of the military chief a day after he recovered from Covid-19.

With all eyes on the premier, former president and head of a key coalition party, Asif Ali Zardari, called on the premier at the Prime Minister House to discuss about the key appointment and the overall political situation, including the upcoming rally of PTI on November 26.

The meeting between PM Shehbaz and ex-president Zardari was seen as crucial, as the prime minister moves closer to picking up Bajwa’s successor.

Though the process to appoint the new army chief kicked off with PM Shehbaz on Monday formally writing a letter to the Ministry of Defence, seeking a summary for the potential candidates, the consultative meetings have lately gained momentum and picked up the pace just before the final week of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement began.

Instructions to party leaders on Nov 26 protest

Meanwhile, PTI Chief Imran Khan started coordinating with party leaders to succeed their November 26 Rawalpindi protest.

According to details, the PTI chief contacted party leaders to communicate the strategy for their November 26 protest from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The PTI chief agreed to reach Rawalpindi via helicopter on November 26 and the decision regarding staying in Rawalpindi would be made on the spot.

Imran Khan has ordered MPAs and MNAs to bring workers along with them. Every lawmaker has been instructed to bring at least 2000-3000 workers to the protest.

The PTI chief also ordered to have foolproof security for the rallies. According to PTI, Rawalpindi divisions’ provincial ministers would be responsible for hosting the rallies coming from across the country.

However, KPK and Punjab leaders have been instructed to keep three-day rations. The PTI chief has ordered the party workers to reach Rawalpindi till November 25.

Ministry alerts provinces on threat to Imran’s life

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday sensitized the chief secretaries of all four provinces regarding threats to the lives of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the participants of the long march, citing reports forwarded by the security agencies.

The ministry has written a letter to all chief secretaries of the provinces, alerting them about the danger. The ministry has directed the chief secretaries to take strict measures for the monitoring and security of the long march.

In the letter, various reasons for targeting Imran Khan are also mentioned. The letter says that Imran Khan and the people’s lives are at risk in the long march as the reports of the security agencies have alerted the ministry.

The threat of a terror attack during PTI long march has also been mentioned in the letter.

Immense threat to Imran’s life

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar has said that there is an “immense threat to Imran Khan’s life; there is no doubt in that”, referring to the PTI chief’s long-awaited appearance in Rawalpindi on Nov 26.

While addressing the crowd at Rehmatabad in Rawalpindi, the PTI leader urged supporters to come out in the long march to “fix the system” that has been continuing for the past 75 years where “Pakistan’s decisions were taken abroad”.

Pervez Khattak to lead PTI long march from Peshawar

Moreover, as per instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the party’s “real freedom march” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will leave for Islamabad on November 26 under the leadership of PTI KP President Pervez Khan Khattak.

The convoys of the party from Peshawar, Khyber and Mohmand districts will depart from Peshawar Toll Plaza at 9am. Ali Amin Gandapur would lead a rally of Southern Districts and rallies coming from North and South Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan would accompany Gandapur.

Shehryar Afridi would lead rallies coming from Kurram, Parachinar, Hangu, Darra Adamkhel and Kohat and they would greet Gandapur’s rally near Jand. Then this rally would be welcomed by party’s Attock rally led by Zulfi Bukhari and Major (r) Tahir Sadik and this rally would then leave for Islamabad via Fateh Jang and later would arrive at Faizabad.

The PTI’s convoy from Charsadda district will depart from Charsadda Toll Plaza at 9:30am. The party’s convoy from Mardan district will depart from Mardan Toll Plaza at 10am. The convoy from Malakand district will depart from Captain Colonel Sher Khan Toll Plaza at 10:15am.

The convoy from Swabi district will depart from Swabi Toll Plaza at 10:45am. The convoy from Nowshera district will depart from Swabi Rest Area at 11am. The convoys from Hazara region will depart from Hazara Motorway at 11:30am. All the PTI’s convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach Faizabad by 12:30pm.

The PTI’s caravans from the south region, led by PTI KP Secretary General Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, will join the rally via CPEC route. “As per the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, all caravans of the party must reach Faizabad at 1pm,” the PTI leadership said.

“Punctuality is a must. There is no room for delay,” it added.