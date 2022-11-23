NATIONAL

Mengal underscores CBMs to restore trust of Baloch people

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Convener of Commission constituted by Islamabad High Court, said on Wednesday that confidence building measures (CBMs) should be initiated to restore trust of Baloch people.

Chairing a meeting of the Commission constituted on orders of the Islamabad High Court to investigate the grievances of Baloch students, Sradar Akhtar Mengal said the views of all sides including security agencies should be incorporated in the report and emphasized upon the significance of political solution over military approach.

He expressed his resolve that the Commission would make conscious efforts to prepare and submit a comprehensive report covering the issue from all dimensions and suggesting a way forward.

The Commission secretary briefed the members regarding the progress made so far in connection with compilation of the report to be submitted before the court in coming days. The members held detailed discussion on the content of draft report in light of interaction with different stakeholders in particular during the recent visit to Quetta.

They were of the unanimous view that findings be made part of the report should reflect detailed analytical narration of facts in conformity with the ground realities whereas the recommendations, formulated, must stimulate cogent action on part of the federal and provincial governments, security agencies and other stakeholders towards solution of the issue.

The Commission decided to invite the representatives of media and human rights activists in the next meeting. It was further decided that members would provide further input on the draft report in the light of discussion held this day.

