Sharifs embark on Europe tour

LONDON: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz and other family members, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amid political turmoil in Pakistan.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members departed from London to Europe. During a 10-day-trip, the family will visit different European countries. The family reached a European country last night, the sources added.

It merits mention here that Maryam Nawaz and her son Junaid Safdar were spotted standing in a queue at the US Embassy in London, apparently seeking a US visa. A video of Maryam Nawaz and her son standing outside the US Embassy in London is making the rounds on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz was in London for the past couple of days to spend her time with his father. On October 5, Maryam Nawaz left for London to reunite with her father Nawaz Sharif.

“I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father,” Maryam had said at the airport.