NATIONAL

Sharifs embark on Europe tour

By News Desk

LONDON: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz and other family members, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amid political turmoil in Pakistan.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members departed from London to Europe. During a 10-day-trip, the family will visit different European countries. The family reached a European country last night, the sources added.

It merits mention here that Maryam Nawaz and her son Junaid Safdar were spotted standing in a queue at the US Embassy in London, apparently seeking a US visa. A video of Maryam Nawaz and her son standing outside the US Embassy in London is making the rounds on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz was in London for the past couple of days to spend her time with his father. On October 5, Maryam Nawaz left for London to reunite with her father Nawaz Sharif.

“I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father,” Maryam had said at the airport.

Previous articleImran Khan sees no hope for normalisation with Modi’s India
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan sees no hope for normalisation with Modi’s India

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed a desire to improve ties with India but added that there is "no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar takes notice of ‘unwarranted leakage’ of tax information of COAS family

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Monday took serious note of "illegal and unwarranted leak" of tax information of the family...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC summons principal secretaries on plea against Quran’s ‘distorted’ translation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned principal secretaries of prime minister and chief minister Punjab in personal capacity on December 7,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two dead bodies found under suspicious circumstances in IIOJK

JAMMU: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmimr, two dead bodies were found hanging in two different districts of Jammu region. Body of one Madan...
Read more
NATIONAL

79 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 79 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swati urges people to join Haqeeqi Azadi March in large number

ISLAMABAD: Join ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march now or you will remain trapped in chains of slavery forever, Azam Swati tells nation PTI Senator Azam Swati urged...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Unhealed Complications of doctors

A nationwide medical entry test was held by the relevant authorities the previous Sunday i.e 13th November, and an overwhelming number of aspirants took...

The midterm election

Future of the long march

Selecting or picking?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.