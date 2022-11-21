‘Momentous win’: Pakistan’s UN envoy lauds ‘loss and damage’ fund

UNITED NATIONS: Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said the adoption of an agreement at the COP27 climate summit to establish a fund to help poor nations cope with the extreme weather events caused by global warming was a “momentous win” for Pakistan.

Developing countries celebrated on Sunday as crucial climate talks ended with a “historic” deal on their most cherished climate goal: a global fund for “loss and damage”, providing financial assistance to poor nations stricken by climate disaster.

Following tense negotiations that ran through the night, the summit’s Egyptian presidency released a draft text of the overall agreement early on Sunday and also called a plenary session to push the document through as the final, overarching agreement for the UN summit.

The plenary session approved the document’s provision to establish a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

“A momentous win for Pakistan and the developing countries,” Ambassador Akram told the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan.

The diplomat called the agreement the “fruits of political clarity, unity, and perseverance.”

In his remarks at’s opening session of the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Ambassador Akram, in his capacity as chairman of G-77 and China, highlighted the group was united in its demand for the establishment of a dedicated fund to provide new and additional support to developing countries for addressing “loss and damage” associated with the adverse impacts of climate change.