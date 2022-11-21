NATIONAL

‘Momentous win’: Pakistan’s UN envoy lauds ‘loss and damage’ fund

By Staff Report
Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram speaks outside a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York. - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together on August 16, 2021 to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan." "The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said the adoption of an agreement at the COP27 climate summit to establish a fund to help poor nations cope with the extreme weather events caused by global warming was a “momentous win” for Pakistan.

Developing countries celebrated on Sunday as crucial climate talks ended with a “historic” deal on their most cherished climate goal: a global fund for “loss and damage”, providing financial assistance to poor nations stricken by climate disaster.

Following tense negotiations that ran through the night, the summit’s Egyptian presidency released a draft text of the overall agreement early on Sunday and also called a plenary session to push the document through as the final, overarching agreement for the UN summit.

The plenary session approved the document’s provision to establish a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

“A momentous win for Pakistan and the developing countries,” Ambassador Akram told the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan.

The diplomat called the agreement the “fruits of political clarity, unity, and perseverance.”

In his remarks at’s opening session of the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Ambassador Akram, in his capacity as chairman of G-77 and China, highlighted the group was united in its demand for the establishment of a dedicated fund to provide new and additional support to developing countries for addressing “loss and damage” associated with the adverse impacts of climate change.

